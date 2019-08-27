Manor Road Capital Partners Increased Holding in Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) as Share Value Rose; Bahl & Gaynor Has Trimmed Mks Instrument (MKSI) Holding as Shares Declined

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 23.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 4,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 14,566 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 18,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $72.96. About 255,559 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.57M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $74.91. About 393,131 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 4,480 shares to 12,612 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 28,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 250,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $30.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).