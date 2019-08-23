Manor Road Capital Partners Holds Stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX); Sanders Capital Lifted Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position by $272.52 Million

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 60.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 4.75 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724.33M, up from 2.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114.03. About 5.48 million shares traded or 33.90% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS C&DS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES ANDREW BONFIELD CFO; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FY OUTLOOK INCLUDES ABOUT $400 MLN OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR CEO:`CERTINALY NO CONCERN ABOUT PEAK’ RIGHT NOW; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar bulldozes past estimates, lifts outlook; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 31 PCT; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 27%

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.57M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 624,515 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

