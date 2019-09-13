Manor Road Capital Partners Holds Position in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK); As Dominion Resources (D) Stock Value Declined, A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Resources (D) by 17.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 38,752 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, down from 46,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $78.54. About 3.01M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 25.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 475,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.68M, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 9.08M shares traded or 112.25% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlantic Union Bancshares Corporation has 1.95% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Vigilant Cap Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1,155 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.21% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 22,936 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 3,200 shares stake. Stralem And Inc invested 3.42% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mercer Advisers holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,068 shares. Aull & Monroe Inv Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.26% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 3,204 shares. Renaissance Lc reported 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Crawford Investment Counsel reported 177,231 shares. National Asset Mgmt reported 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Private Wealth Advsr owns 5,177 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Atwood Palmer reported 1,100 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management stated it has 0.62% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.89 million for 17.07 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

