Manor Road Capital Partners Holding in Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Lowered by $113.15 Million; Bb&T (BBT) Holder Kdi Capital Partners Raised Its Holding

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 81.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.68M, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 560,023 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 33.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 55,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 223,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.97 million, up from 167,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 6.28M shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $267.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 21,066 shares to 116,748 shares, valued at $15.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,884 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94M for 16.77 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $751.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 125,000 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $33.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).