Manor Road Capital Partners Holding in Moodys (MCO) Has Decreased as Share Value Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined While Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Raised Holding by $4.87 Million

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 42.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 82,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 278,930 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49 million, up from 196,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 1.45 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $212.67. About 67,219 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 09/05/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Nordic Immigration To Boost Economic Growth Fiscal Impact To Moderate Over Time; 18/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Singapore’s Credit Profile Reflects Wide Range Of Strengths; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Richmond Heights, Oh’s Go To A2; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Outlook Captures Moody’s Expectations Growth Will Accelerate, Fiscal Deficit Will Remain Moderate Over Next Two Years; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bng Bank’s Long-term Deposit And Senior Unsecured Debt Ratings At Aaa; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SPECTRUM HOLDINGS lll CORP.’S (DBA SPECTRUM PLASTICS GROUP) B3 CFR; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 17/05/2018 – S&P Sees Moody’s Corp. Outlk Stable; 14/03/2018 – IBERDROLA’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 31/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Bbva’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – NORDEA, HANDELSBANKEN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OTLK STABLE

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 150,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $45.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Manor Road Cap Prns Ltd Liability Com has 3.47% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Select Equity Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 145,957 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fiduciary invested in 8,235 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 13,852 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Lc. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.55% stake. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 0% or 65,783 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com invested in 0% or 1,870 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Agf Investments Inc has invested 1.98% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Greenleaf Trust reported 1,309 shares. The Florida-based Naples Global Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.17% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Cap Int Limited Ca, a California-based fund reported 18,952 shares. Ancora Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Washington Tru Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 91 shares.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,500 shares to 31,770 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,200 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).