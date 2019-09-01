Manor Road Capital Partners Holding in Middleby (MIDD) Lowered by $22.10 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Cut Its Ambev Sa (ABEV) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 170,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $109.66. About 230,900 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 16/05/2018 – Watermill Group’s Acquisition of Cooper & Turner Announced as Winner of the 10th Annual International M&A Awards; 26/03/2018 – Middleby Acquires Ve.Ma.C. Srl; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLEBY – ANTICIPATE REVENUES AT FOOD PROCESSING EQUIPMENT GROUP WILL BE IMPACTED FOR UPCOMING QUARTERS DUE TO DELAY IN A NUMBER OF LARGER PROJECTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Middleby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIDD); 24/04/2018 – Middleby Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About 28.01 million shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:TPX) by 1.65 million shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $109.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,233 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,539 are owned by Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 12,299 shares. Pnc Service Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Financial Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.11% or 10,972 shares. 10,433 are owned by Addenda Inc. First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 64,653 shares stake. Edgepoint Investment Gru Incorporated Inc accumulated 5.58 million shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Hsbc Hldgs Pcl stated it has 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). 13,348 were reported by Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Washington Trust Comml Bank holds 450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tobam has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Rbf Ltd reported 6,727 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Rhumbline Advisers reported 50,110 shares.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 71,874 shares to 137,312 shares, valued at $6.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 71,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,169 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $771.05M for 22.70 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.