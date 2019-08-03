Manor Road Capital Partners Holding In Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Was Upped; As Ebay (EBAY) Stock Rose, Shareholder Kingstown Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.71 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 6.17 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 4601.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 4.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 4.70 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.16M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.49. About 1.18M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 341,099 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.18% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 4.63 million shares. Dsc Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.1% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 19,526 shares. Adage Capital Prns Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 0.1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Wright Invsts Serv, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,266 shares. Cullinan Assoc accumulated 59,500 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.73% or 11.91 million shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Com reported 64,733 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 130,702 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 400,446 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Hartford Investment Mngmt holds 0.11% or 105,506 shares. 368 were reported by Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 3.01M shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 121,035 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.89 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.90 million shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $44.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).