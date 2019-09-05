Manor Road Capital Partners Has Upped Holding in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by $110.43 Million as Stock Price Rose; Grimes & Company Has Raised Its Stake in Kla (KLAC) by $2.20 Million as Stock Value Rose

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 4601.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 4.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 4.70 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.16 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.14. About 2.33 million shares traded or 25.34% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 18,475 shares as the company's stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 83,976 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.03M, up from 65,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $152.82. About 884,770 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 150,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,000 shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).