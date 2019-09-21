Manor Road Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Holding by $113.15 Million; Dollar General (DG) Holding Has Lifted by Haverford Financial Services Inc

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 4,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 28,265 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82M, up from 24,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $156.23. About 1.82M shares traded or 1.21% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 81.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.68M, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 892,074 shares traded or 19.85% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 76,564 are owned by Greenleaf Tru. Macquarie Grp Limited invested in 657,327 shares. Motco invested in 0% or 91 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt stated it has 28,340 shares. Waddell And Reed invested in 0.18% or 529,428 shares. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 10,368 shares. Alps reported 0% stake. Norinchukin Financial Bank The reported 36,416 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr stated it has 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 437,161 shares stake. Cookson Peirce accumulated 8,500 shares or 0.1% of the stock. State Street reported 11.45 million shares stake. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 154,227 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 13,000 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research Inc holds 0.05% or 67,673 shares.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 16.77 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $751.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.40M shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $86.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 166,490 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund Management reported 8,837 shares. Van Berkom Associate invested 2.33% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 99,250 shares. 19,455 are held by Art Advisors Ltd. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Sterling Cap holds 43,992 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Rhumbline Advisers owns 122,864 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.06% or 42,349 shares. Kistler reported 505 shares. 1.45M are held by Timucuan Asset Mngmt Inc Fl. Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 683,410 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 7,002 shares in its portfolio. Garnet Equity Capital invested 3.82% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).