Manor Road Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position; Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) SI Increased By 1900%

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) stake by 50.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.90 million shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)’s stock rose 4.12%. The Manor Road Capital Partners Llc holds 1.85 million shares with $44.79M value, down from 3.75M last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $19.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.54. About 1.19 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) had an increase of 1900% in short interest. CTXR’s SI was 14,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1900% from 700 shares previously. With 172,100 avg volume, 0 days are for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s short sellers to cover CTXR’s short positions. The SI to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 0.21%. The stock increased 6.98% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.38. About 216,938 shares traded or 55.61% up from the average. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) has declined 53.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXR News: 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REQUESTED FDA’S FEEDBACK ON PHASE 2B STUDY DESIGN; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – SELECTING HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID IN ITS STEROID/ANESTHETIC TOPICAL FORMULATION PROGRAM FOR TREATMENT OF HEMORRHOIDS; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR CITI-002 PLANNED TO BE SIMILAR TO THOSE OF CITI-001; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW FORMULATION, CITI-002, WILL COMBINE LIDOCAINE WITH HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID; 06/03/2018 Citius Reports Progress in Hemorroid Treatment Program; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – HELD A TYPE C MEETING WITH FDA TO DISCUSS RESULTS OF PHASE 2A STUDY; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – MEETING WITH FDA ALSO TO OBTAIN ITS VIEW ON PLANS TO SUPPORT POTENTIAL FORMULATION CHANGE FOR PLANNED PHASE 2B STUDY

Another recent and important Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company has market cap of $30.47 million. The firm develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico.

More notable recent Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Citius Provides Developmental Plans for Mino-Wrap – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MYL, GRUB among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CTXR) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 24, 2019.