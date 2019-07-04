Manor Road Capital Partners Has Raised Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Position by $94.05 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Dodge & Cox Has Raised Its Aegon Nv (AEG) Holding

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.65M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.57M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $75.17. About 248,023 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Aegon Nv (AEG) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 333,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 108.54 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $519.92M, up from 108.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Aegon Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 587,429 shares traded. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 31.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 07/03/2018 – VIKING GLOBAL REPORTS SHORT POSITION OF 0.52% IN AEGON: AFM; 03/04/2018 – AEGON FILES FOR FIXED-TO-FR SUB NOTES DUE 2048 VIA JPM, OTHERS; 03/04/2018 – Aegon: Divestment Expected to Lead to a Book Loss of About EUR 95 Million to Be Reported in 1H; 25/05/2018 – Aegon CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 12/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 22/03/2018 – AEGON AEGN.AS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5.8 EUROS FROM 5.6 EUROS; 03/04/2018 – Aegon: Divestment Expected to Have Immaterial Impact on Underlying Earnings Before Tax Going Forward; 24/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – IS EXERCISING ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM EUR 200 MLN 6% PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES; 18/05/2018 – Annual Meeting of Shareholders adopts all resolutions; 15/03/2018 – Aegon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 24,650 shares to 122,378 shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,624 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi reported 43,125 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 250,755 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Par invested in 0.34% or 314,900 shares. 354,309 are held by Kingdon Mgmt Lc. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 4.24 million shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems reported 8,785 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Blackrock reported 4.09 million shares stake. Paragon Cap Ltd accumulated 39 shares or 0% of the stock. 920 were reported by Vulcan Value Partners Limited Liability Company. Mutual Of America Limited, New York-based fund reported 40,352 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 144 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Interstate Bankshares has 0.06% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 4,794 shares. Argent Trust Communication has invested 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Co reported 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).