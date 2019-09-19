Manor Road Capital Partners Has Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $1.42 Million; Stock Declined; Goodhaven Capital Management Has Lifted American Airls Group (AAL) Position by $811,200

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 25,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 241,925 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89 million, up from 216,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.49. About 2.16 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS ITS SECOND QUARTER PRE-TAX MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 7.5 TO 9.5 PERCENT; 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review; 03/05/2018 – Bombardier commits to aero program after CSeries, Toronto land sale; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Sees 1Q Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Up Approximately 3.0% to 4.0% Year-Over-Year; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 38,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.38M, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $7.97 during the last trading session, reaching $1825.43. About 1.22 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Sources say that Amazon has approached groups like AARP, a lobby that represents older Americans; 01/04/2018 – SANDERS: SHOULD LOOK AT AMAZON’S LEVEL OF POWER AND INFLUENCE; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Reveals Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members (Video); 28/03/2018 – Trump is determined to take down Amazon – and it could be terrible news for HQ2; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus weighs new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon – Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS PRIME MEMBERS RECEIVE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY FOR FREE AND ULTRA-FAST DELIVERY WITHIN ONE HOUR FOR $7.99 ON ORDERS OF $35 OR MORE; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,014 were reported by Blue Capital. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 9,220 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has 150,304 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 313,564 shares. Granite Point Capital Management Limited Partnership owns 1,900 shares. Northern Tru has invested 2.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Iberiabank Corporation has 1.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Braun Stacey Associate reported 22,613 shares or 2.74% of all its holdings. Tcw Gru has 3.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 178,529 shares. Prudential invested 1.9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 1.47M shares. Zacks accumulated 24,774 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Com owns 3,701 shares. Wafra owns 19,871 shares. Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,895 shares or 1.35% of the stock.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J, worth $112,720 on Monday, August 5. 2,500 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $65,844 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr. $1.40 million worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820 worth of stock. $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Johnson Stephen L. On Tuesday, June 4 CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 25,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Lp accumulated 0.01% or 47,488 shares. Highland Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.54% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Spirit Of America Management Corp New York owns 1,000 shares. Next Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 6,135 shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Llc has 11,694 shares. Lc stated it has 144 shares. Shufro Rose & Co Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 177,530 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has 94 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 126 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 142,019 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).