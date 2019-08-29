Manor Road Capital Partners Has Decreased Moodys (MCO) Stake by $7.24 Million; Valuation Rose; Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Position in Synnex (SNX) Raised as Stock Price Declined

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $216.31. About 142,092 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Takeda Pharmaceutical To A2; Places Ratings On Review For Further Downgrade; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S EXPECTS THAT THE INDIAN ECONOMY WILL GROW 7.6% IN 2018 COMPARED WITH 6.2% IN 2017; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Abanca’s Mortgage Covered Bonds To Aa2; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Nine West’s Pdr To D-PD Following Bankruptcy Filing; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES CFR OF SENVION TO B2 FROM B1; STABLE OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional (P)Aaa To Skipton Building Society Mortgage Covered Bonds; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Ratings Of Clo Notes Issued By Global Leveraged Capital Credit Opportunity Fund I; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S SKEPTICAL CANON PROFITABILITY CAN SUSTAIN Aa3 LEVEL; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS DOWNSIDE RISKS TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH STEM FROM EMERGING MARKETS TURMOIL, OIL PRICE INCREASES & TRADE DISPUTES

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 85.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 26,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 58,427 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57M, up from 31,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31B market cap company. The stock increased 4.44% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $84.43. About 99,477 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY REV $4.6 BLN VS $3.5 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Adj EPS $2.14; 10/04/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Mar Rev NT$33.67B; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SAYS ON MAY 7, CO, UNIT AMENDED CO’ ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION PROGRAM BY ENTERING INTO EIGHTH OMNIBUS AMENDMENT – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Advances to #169 on the Fortune 500 List of Largest Companies; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q REV. $4.55B, EST. $4.47B

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 4,987 shares to 11,444 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Sleep Number Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prns holds 0.16% or 1.29 million shares. Paradigm Mngmt Ny stated it has 107,473 shares. Parkside Financial Bank Trust holds 505 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd Llc has 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). 106,533 are held by National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De. Georgia-based Synovus Finance Corp has invested 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Clark Management Group stated it has 210,124 shares. Foster & Motley reported 3,912 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 16,498 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 140,947 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prns has 0.07% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) or 29,787 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited holds 112,255 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 66,796 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 5,947 shares stake.

More notable recent SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are SYNNEX Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SNX) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Synnex Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did SYNNEX’s (NYSE:SNX) Share Price Deserve to Gain 46%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Moody’s: Outfoxed By The Fed On This Great Business – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 125% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Financial Bank owns 0.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 28,247 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited invested 0.15% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Co holds 4,382 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 1,616 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 1.50M shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd has 1.45% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Schwartz Invest Counsel invested 2.57% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 231,720 shares. Aldebaran has 1,200 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.01% or 2,297 shares in its portfolio. Old Bancorp In reported 2,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa holds 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 2,822 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Manor Road Cap Prns Limited Liability Co reported 110,000 shares or 3.47% of all its holdings. Colony Limited Liability Corporation reported 50,524 shares.