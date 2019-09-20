Manor Road Capital Partners Has Cut Position in Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) by $113.15 Million as Valuation Rose; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined, Greylin Investment Mangement Has Upped Position by $3.88 Million

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 99,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 656,173 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.08 million, up from 556,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.55. About 5.43M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 81.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.68 million, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.53. About 209,116 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 16.93 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $751.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.40 million shares to 3.25 million shares, valued at $86.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welbilt Inc by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

