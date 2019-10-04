Manor Road Capital Partners Has Cut Its Position in Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) as Stock Price Rose; Credicorp LTD (BAP) Holder Global Thematic Partners Has Raised Position

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 81.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.68 million, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $76.25. About 473,148 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 21.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 13,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 77,093 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.65M, up from 63,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $207.65. About 282,663 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 33,810 shares to 137,571 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 106,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,270 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanseatic Management Services has invested 0.71% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Greenlight Capital Incorporated has invested 2.56% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Columbus Circle Invsts holds 0.31% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 157,870 shares. Shellback LP holds 308,756 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 6,492 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Lc reported 11,878 shares. Driehaus Mgmt owns 34,590 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Landscape Ltd has invested 0.34% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 212,581 shares. Moreover, London Of Virginia has 0.22% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 348,404 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 12,134 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Com invested in 0% or 2,845 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 0.03% or 14,844 shares.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93 million for 16.87 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $751.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 450,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $61.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.40 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc.

