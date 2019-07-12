Manor Road Capital Partners Has Cut Its Holding in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by $45.60 Million as Valuation Rose; Aon Plc (AON) Stock Value Rose While Capital Returns Management Trimmed Its Position

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 1,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,869 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 3,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $197.04. About 156,145 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 50.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.90 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.85 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.79 million, down from 3.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 720,559 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 9.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.71 per share. AON’s profit will be $455.11M for 26.20 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.20% negative EPS growth.

