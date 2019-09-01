Manor Road Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) as Shares Rose; Sarissa Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake in Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) as Share Value Declined

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 74,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 69.24% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.97M, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $422.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 1.03M shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT HAS NOT VIOLATED NIKE’S PATENTS; 27/04/2018 – EU’S CHMP SAYS ADOPTS POSITIVE OPINION RECOMMENDING A CHANGE TO THE TERMS OF THE MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR ROCHE’S PERJETA; 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology Will Receive an Upfront Payment as Well as Potential Regulatory and Comml Milestone Payments Totaling Up to $34.5M; 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology and Pint Pharma Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Latin; 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology: NERLYNX Is Not Approved Currently for Commercialization Outside of the United States; 20/03/2018 – Puma to Propose 2018 Dividend Between 25%-35% of Consolidated Net Earnings; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +12%, SAW +10%; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE – NOW SEES 2018 CURRENCY-ADJUSTED SALES GROWTH BETWEEN 10% AND 12% (PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED OF AROUND 10%)

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.57M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.12. About 297,368 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdign Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $34.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,000 shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 659,425 were accumulated by Greenlight Capital. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0% or 17,962 shares in its portfolio. Dorsal Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 750,000 shares. State Street invested in 0.01% or 1.21 million shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Ameriprise Financial holds 170,649 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 9,231 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP has 0.14% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). First Interstate Fincl Bank reported 4,794 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 7,678 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James accumulated 93,871 shares. Moreover, Sei Invs has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 11,266 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 65,534 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 8,605 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold PBYI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 33.27 million shares or 2.54% more from 32.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,714 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Inc. Sg Americas Ltd Llc holds 0% or 5,402 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 10,500 shares in its portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Company stated it has 58,534 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 25,697 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Art Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% or 60,893 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 29,700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 105,453 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Century Cos reported 82,166 shares. Element Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 10,228 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 86,856 shares. Product Ptnrs Lc owns 122,100 shares.