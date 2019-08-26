Manor Road Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Position by $110.43 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Wabtec (WAB) Stock Rose, Holder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cut Its Holding

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 4601.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 4.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 4.70M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.16M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $25.93. About 120,319 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 86.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 19,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 3,068 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469,000, down from 22,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $65.86. About 76,199 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Chairman Albert Neupaver Has Been Re-Appointed Executive Chairman; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 19,504 shares to 21,992 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. $1.19B worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO. NEUPAVER ALBERT J also bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.90M shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $44.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.