Manor Road Capital Partners Decreased Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding as Stock Rose; As Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Stock Value Rose, Aew Capital Management LP Has Raised Position by $41.86 Million

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 2953.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.76 million, up from 52,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock increased 4.09% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.25. About 1.06 million shares traded or 35.43% up from the average. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 50.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.90 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 1.85M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.79 million, down from 3.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 2.57 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Liberty is said to hold talks with Sunrise for Swiss venture- Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”)

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Properties Inc by 131,100 shares to 2.78M shares, valued at $60.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 219,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.87M shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 198,400 were reported by Swiss Bancorporation. Kennedy Cap Incorporated holds 247,390 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 35,039 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 14,787 shares. Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Com invested in 158 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity accumulated 69,670 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eii Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Rhumbline Advisers reported 271,720 shares. Aew Cap Mgmt LP holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 1.60M shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 458,539 shares. Invesco reported 4.94M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 88,967 were accumulated by Comerica Bankshares.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:TPX) by 1.65M shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $109.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.