Manor Road Capital Partners Cut Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Stake by $113.15 Million; Market Value Rose; Clearline Capital LP Raised Its Brunswick (BC) Holding by $4.25 Million; Stock Value Declined

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 81.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.68M, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $76.67. About 182,945 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 257.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 94,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 131,123 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02M, up from 36,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.56. About 292,511 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.65; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93M for 16.96 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors holds 0.01% or 35,248 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 535,332 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Co reported 0% stake. Davidson Kempner Management L P, a New York-based fund reported 412,500 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 11,800 shares in its portfolio. Timucuan Asset Mngmt Fl invested in 1.45 million shares or 6.05% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 1.25M shares. Blackrock invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Invesco holds 352,190 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% stake. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Company invested in 13,552 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.03% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Advisory Serv Lc has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Dorsal Mgmt Limited Com owns 500,000 shares. M&T Natl Bank holds 0% or 3,847 shares in its portfolio.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $751.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.40 million shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $86.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold BC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 76.39 million shares or 0.93% more from 75.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsrs Ltd Limited Com holds 1,401 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Aurora Counsel invested in 0.91% or 38,734 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 231,235 shares. 295 are owned by Advisory Net Ltd Com. 5,000 were reported by Rbf Cap Ltd Llc. Bahl Gaynor holds 81,269 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 10,199 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 13,081 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 6,109 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research, a California-based fund reported 23,050 shares. Profund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 6,556 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). 51,953 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. California State Teachers Retirement reported 140,401 shares.

