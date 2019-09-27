Manor Road Capital Partners Boosted Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stake by $12.35 Million; Caprock Group Stake in Facebook (FB) Boosted as Valuation Rose

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 25.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 475,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.68M, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.8. About 862,465 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Liberty is said to hold talks with Sunrise for Swiss venture- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 18/05/2018 – Bill Gates Discloses 5% Stake in Liberty Global — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 14,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.87M, up from 12,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $178.77. About 5.96M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/05/2018 – Okta and Workplace by Facebook Partner to Power and Secure Enterprise Collaboration; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Unveils Tools to Boost In-Store Sales and Personalized Ads; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers display their like for Facebook in spite of data leak; 21/05/2018 – As Zuckerberg heads to Brussels, British lawmakers ask for answers; 28/03/2018 – Facebook rolls out its first changes since Mark Zuckerberg promised to ‘do better’; 19/03/2018 – Here’s how Facebook ad tracking and targeting works; 12/04/2018 – Scott Stringer Says Facebook Has to Act to Restore Shareholder Confidence (Video); 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: FACEBOOK CFO SAYS 2018 CAPEX WILL BE ABOUT $15 BILLION; 10/04/2018 – After just about every big privacy hack, people quickly returned to scene of the crime. Facebook will be no exception, @andrewrsorkin writes

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $511.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 9,061 shares to 7,651 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,691 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hit Like on FB Stock Now â€” It Could Rally 20% – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Undervalued By 37% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: The Crowd Is Fearful – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EU looking into Facebook’s Libra – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NY AG launches widespread Facebook probe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Limited Liability Com holds 0.16% or 2,713 shares in its portfolio. Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc has 17.7% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 454,024 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors reported 28,216 shares stake. Bb&T has 0.96% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealthcare Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 255 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 27,662 shares. Whale Rock Cap Llc accumulated 4.37% or 1.32M shares. The New York-based Peconic Ltd has invested 0.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gofen Glossberg Llc Il has 155,386 shares. Bell Fincl Bank holds 1,262 shares. Leisure holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,702 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon owns 19.81 million shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 1.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 51,873 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has 265,721 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.81% or 25,270 shares in its portfolio.