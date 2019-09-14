Manor Road Capital Partners Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $1.42 Million as Stock Declined; Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Country Club Trust Company Has Raised Stake

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 23,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $750,000, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 38,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.38 million, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 03/04/2018 – Would Putin Go Postal Over Amazon?; 09/05/2018 – In the deal, there will be a “standard installation fee” paid to Sears for any services booked via Amazon; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 30/03/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms: Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 10/05/2018 – MORRISONS MRW.L CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO PROVIDE COMMENT TO UK’S CMA ON SAINSBURY’S-ASDA DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 16/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S EUGENE KIM & CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON HAS SHELVED A PLAN TO SELL DRUGS TO HOSPITALS & INSIDERS SAY THERE ARE TWO REASONS WHY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge owns 123 shares. Menora Mivtachim Limited invested in 29,126 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Howard Mngmt has 18,859 shares for 4.87% of their portfolio. First Fincl Corp In holds 414 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Js Cap Mngmt Llc holds 18,000 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,429 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 1.28% or 6,583 shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 169 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 18,282 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 9,517 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt has 43,755 shares. Dupont Management has invested 1.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 79,764 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 1.25% or 289,383 shares.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 6,523 shares to 14,330 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 4,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,109 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

