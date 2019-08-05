MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s Financial Results Comparing With ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 5.03 N/A -0.41 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MannKind Corporation and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MannKind Corporation and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Risk and Volatility

MannKind Corporation has a 2.29 beta, while its volatility is 129.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s 155.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered MannKind Corporation and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

MannKind Corporation’s average price target is $3.33, while its potential upside is 197.32%. On the other hand, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 7.26% and its average price target is $6.5. The data provided earlier shows that MannKind Corporation appears more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MannKind Corporation and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 45.3%. Insiders owned 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares. Comparatively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year MannKind Corporation was less bullish than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats MannKind Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.