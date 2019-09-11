MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Both MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.52 N/A -0.41 0.00 Xencor Inc. 35 11.95 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MannKind Corporation and Xencor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Volatility and Risk

MannKind Corporation is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.29 beta. Competitively, Xencor Inc.’s beta is 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MannKind Corporation is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Xencor Inc. is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.7. Xencor Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

MannKind Corporation and Xencor Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

MannKind Corporation has a consensus price target of $3, and a 112.75% upside potential. On the other hand, Xencor Inc.’s potential upside is 10.19% and its average price target is $40. Based on the data delivered earlier, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than Xencor Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MannKind Corporation and Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.4% and 86.1% respectively. 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year MannKind Corporation was less bullish than Xencor Inc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors MannKind Corporation.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.