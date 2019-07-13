MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

This is a contrast between MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 5.02 N/A -0.58 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MannKind Corporation and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation’s upside potential is 205.50% at a $3.33 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MannKind Corporation and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.5% and 0% respectively. MannKind Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has stronger performance than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MannKind Corporation beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.