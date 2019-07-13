MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

This is a contrast between MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|5.02
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|37
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.31
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MannKind Corporation and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|53.1%
|-155.3%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
MannKind Corporation’s upside potential is 205.50% at a $3.33 average price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both MannKind Corporation and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.5% and 0% respectively. MannKind Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MannKind Corporation
|-2.94%
|-18.52%
|-8.33%
|-27.87%
|-29.79%
|24.53%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.61%
For the past year MannKind Corporation has stronger performance than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors MannKind Corporation beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.