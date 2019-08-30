MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

Both MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 3.94 N/A -0.41 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MannKind Corporation and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MannKind Corporation and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation has a 172.73% upside potential and an average price target of $3.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has 2.08% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance while Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has -20% weaker performance.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.