MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 5.52 N/A -0.41 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MannKind Corporation and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.29 shows that MannKind Corporation is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.28 beta.

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and has 8.6 Quick Ratio. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation has a consensus price target of $3, and a 118.98% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year MannKind Corporation had bullish trend while Synthetic Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.