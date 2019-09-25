MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

This is a contrast between MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.80 N/A -0.41 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 25.68 N/A -3.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MannKind Corporation and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Risk and Volatility

MannKind Corporation has a 2.29 beta, while its volatility is 129.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.27 beta which is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 5.1 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown MannKind Corporation and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$3 is MannKind Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 123.88%. Competitively the consensus price target of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is $35, which is potential 231.75% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than MannKind Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MannKind Corporation and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.4% and 79.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 8.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year MannKind Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats MannKind Corporation.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.