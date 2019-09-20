MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.73 N/A -0.41 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 106 66.39 N/A -2.36 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Risk and Volatility

MannKind Corporation’s current beta is 2.29 and it happens to be 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s 103.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.03 beta.

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

MannKind Corporation’s consensus target price is $3, while its potential upside is 127.27%. Spark Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $115 consensus target price and a 12.35% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has weaker performance than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats Spark Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.