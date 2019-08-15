MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

We are comparing MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.76 N/A -0.41 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MannKind Corporation and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MannKind Corporation and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.29 beta indicates that MannKind Corporation is 129.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s 186.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Sophiris Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

MannKind Corporation and Sophiris Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

MannKind Corporation has an average price target of $3.33, and a 214.15% upside potential. Sophiris Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.83 consensus price target and a 383.00% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Sophiris Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than MannKind Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MannKind Corporation and Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.4% and 7.7% respectively. MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year MannKind Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats MannKind Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.