MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.76 N/A -0.41 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see MannKind Corporation and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Volatility and Risk

MannKind Corporation’s current beta is 2.29 and it happens to be 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.42 beta and it is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for MannKind Corporation and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

MannKind Corporation’s upside potential is 125.56% at a $3 consensus target price. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1 consensus target price and a 178.47% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than MannKind Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MannKind Corporation and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.4% and 45.6% respectively. 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.7% weaker performance.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.