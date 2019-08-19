MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.89 N/A -0.41 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 9.09 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MannKind Corporation and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novan Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. MannKind Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MannKind Corporation and Novan Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of MannKind Corporation is $3.33, with potential upside of 205.50%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares and 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares. About 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has weaker performance than Novan Inc.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats Novan Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.