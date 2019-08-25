MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s Financial Results Comparing With NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.71 N/A -0.41 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.17 N/A -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see MannKind Corporation and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MannKind Corporation and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Volatility & Risk

MannKind Corporation’s current beta is 2.29 and it happens to be 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 4.49 which is 349.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given MannKind Corporation and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation’s average target price is $3.33, while its potential upside is 217.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MannKind Corporation and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 1.1%. 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 55.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year MannKind Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.