MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 5.44 N/A -0.58 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MannKind Corporation and MediciNova Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MannKind Corporation and MediciNova Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.49 shows that MannKind Corporation is 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MediciNova Inc. on the other hand, has 1.22 beta which makes it 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor MediciNova Inc.’s Current Ratio is 46.4 and its Quick Ratio is 46.4. MediciNova Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

MannKind Corporation and MediciNova Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MannKind Corporation’s upside potential is 182.20% at a $3.33 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of MediciNova Inc. is $22, which is potential 122.00% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than MediciNova Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MannKind Corporation and MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.5% and 21.6% respectively. 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 4.2% are MediciNova Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53% MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63%

For the past year MannKind Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors MannKind Corporation.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.