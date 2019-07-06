MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s Financial Results Comparing With InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

This is a contrast between MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 5.30 N/A -0.58 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 34 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Demonstrates MannKind Corporation and InflaRx N.V. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MannKind Corporation and InflaRx N.V.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, InflaRx N.V. has a Current Ratio of 20.4 while its Quick Ratio is 20.4. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MannKind Corporation and InflaRx N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

MannKind Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 189.57% and an $3.33 consensus target price. InflaRx N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus target price and a 80.72% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than InflaRx N.V., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MannKind Corporation and InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 30.5% and 62.1% respectively. MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53% InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38%

For the past year MannKind Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors MannKind Corporation beats InflaRx N.V.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.