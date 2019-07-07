MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Both MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|5.30
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MannKind Corporation and Immunic Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has MannKind Corporation and Immunic Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|53.1%
|-155.3%
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 2.49 shows that MannKind Corporation is 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Immunic Inc.’s 3.91 beta is the reason why it is 291.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Immunic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. Immunic Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for MannKind Corporation and Immunic Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
MannKind Corporation’s average target price is $3.33, while its potential upside is 189.57%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both MannKind Corporation and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.5% and 1.9% respectively. 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MannKind Corporation
|-2.94%
|-18.52%
|-8.33%
|-27.87%
|-29.79%
|24.53%
|Immunic Inc.
|-10.99%
|-55.02%
|34.55%
|-17.53%
|-95.4%
|45.6%
For the past year MannKind Corporation was less bullish than Immunic Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors MannKind Corporation beats Immunic Inc.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
