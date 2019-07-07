MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Both MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 5.30 N/A -0.58 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MannKind Corporation and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has MannKind Corporation and Immunic Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.49 shows that MannKind Corporation is 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Immunic Inc.’s 3.91 beta is the reason why it is 291.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Immunic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. Immunic Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for MannKind Corporation and Immunic Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation’s average target price is $3.33, while its potential upside is 189.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MannKind Corporation and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.5% and 1.9% respectively. 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

For the past year MannKind Corporation was less bullish than Immunic Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MannKind Corporation beats Immunic Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.