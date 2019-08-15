MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s Financial Results Comparing With IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|4.76
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MannKind Corporation and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of MannKind Corporation and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
0.9 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation. Its rival IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for MannKind Corporation and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 214.15% for MannKind Corporation with average target price of $3.33.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both MannKind Corporation and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.4% and 32.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares. Competitively, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has 19.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MannKind Corporation
|-0.88%
|0%
|-23.81%
|-8.94%
|-23.81%
|5.66%
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|4.56%
|-25.94%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-36.46%
For the past year MannKind Corporation had bullish trend while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
MannKind Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.