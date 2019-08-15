MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s Financial Results Comparing With IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.76 N/A -0.41 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MannKind Corporation and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of MannKind Corporation and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation. Its rival IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MannKind Corporation and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 214.15% for MannKind Corporation with average target price of $3.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MannKind Corporation and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.4% and 32.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares. Competitively, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has 19.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year MannKind Corporation had bullish trend while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.