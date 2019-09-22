MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.73 N/A -0.41 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see MannKind Corporation and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MannKind Corporation and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Risk and Volatility

MannKind Corporation has a beta of 2.29 and its 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. which has a 14.5 Current Ratio and a 14.5 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MannKind Corporation’s upside potential is 127.27% at a $3 average price target. On the other hand, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 75.57% and its average price target is $96. The data provided earlier shows that MannKind Corporation appears more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year MannKind Corporation was less bullish than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.