MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|4.73
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|54
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.41
|0.00
In table 1 we can see MannKind Corporation and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides MannKind Corporation and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.8%
Risk and Volatility
MannKind Corporation has a beta of 2.29 and its 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. which has a 14.5 Current Ratio and a 14.5 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
MannKind Corporation’s upside potential is 127.27% at a $3 average price target. On the other hand, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 75.57% and its average price target is $96. The data provided earlier shows that MannKind Corporation appears more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MannKind Corporation
|-0.88%
|0%
|-23.81%
|-8.94%
|-23.81%
|5.66%
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.23%
|1.61%
|2.54%
|15.42%
|35.48%
|33.5%
For the past year MannKind Corporation was less bullish than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
MannKind Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
