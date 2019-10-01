MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Both MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 -0.15 167.29M -0.41 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 7.19M -1.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of MannKind Corporation and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MannKind Corporation and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 13,801,666,529.16% 0% 0% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 75,923,970.43% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MannKind Corporation and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 140.00% for MannKind Corporation with average price target of $3.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MannKind Corporation and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.4% and 21.3% respectively. About 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year MannKind Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.