MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Both MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|-0.15
|167.29M
|-0.41
|0.00
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|7.19M
|-1.42
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of MannKind Corporation and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us MannKind Corporation and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MannKind Corporation
|13,801,666,529.16%
|0%
|0%
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|75,923,970.43%
|-53.2%
|-48.5%
Liquidity
MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MannKind Corporation and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 140.00% for MannKind Corporation with average price target of $3.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both MannKind Corporation and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.4% and 21.3% respectively. About 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MannKind Corporation
|-0.88%
|0%
|-23.81%
|-8.94%
|-23.81%
|5.66%
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.19%
|-4.52%
|3.96%
|96.53%
|13.49%
|179.02%
For the past year MannKind Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
MannKind Corporation beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.
