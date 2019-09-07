MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s Financial Results Comparing With BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)

We will be comparing the differences between MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.28 N/A -0.41 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

Demonstrates MannKind Corporation and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MannKind Corporation and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation has a 143.90% upside potential and a consensus price target of $3.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares. Competitively, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 22.93% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year MannKind Corporation was less bullish than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 4 of the 6 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.