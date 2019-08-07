MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.85 N/A -0.41 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MannKind Corporation and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Volatility and Risk

MannKind Corporation is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.29. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s 105.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered MannKind Corporation and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$3.33 is MannKind Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 208.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year MannKind Corporation had bullish trend while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors MannKind Corporation beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.