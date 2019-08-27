MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)

We are contrasting MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 3.80 N/A -0.41 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 8.40 N/A -1.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see MannKind Corporation and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MannKind Corporation and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation. Its rival Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation’s upside potential is 183.02% at a $3 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MannKind Corporation and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.4% and 25.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares. Competitively, 75.7% are Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has -28.23% weaker performance.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.