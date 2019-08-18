MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.89 N/A -0.41 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MannKind Corporation and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MannKind Corporation and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Risk and Volatility

MannKind Corporation is 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.29. From a competition point of view, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.11 beta which is 111.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for MannKind Corporation and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation’s consensus price target is $3.33, while its potential upside is 205.50%. Competitively the consensus price target of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is $36, which is potential 60.50% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that MannKind Corporation seems more appealing than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MannKind Corporation and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.4% and 86.3% respectively. About 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year MannKind Corporation had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.