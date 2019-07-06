MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Comparison side by side

Since MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 5.30 N/A -0.58 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MannKind Corporation and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has MannKind Corporation and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

MannKind Corporation’s 2.49 beta indicates that its volatility is 149.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 17.6 and 17.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for MannKind Corporation and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation’s upside potential is 189.57% at a $3.33 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.5% of MannKind Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.6% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.05% -0.22% 16.97% -3.5% 51.67% 44.22%

For the past year MannKind Corporation was less bullish than Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.