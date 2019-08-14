MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.71 N/A -0.41 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Demonstrates MannKind Corporation and Viking Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MannKind Corporation and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Volatility & Risk

MannKind Corporation is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.29 beta. In other hand, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.27 which is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 60.8 while its Quick Ratio is 60.8. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MannKind Corporation and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

MannKind Corporation has a consensus price target of $3.33, and a 217.14% upside potential. Meanwhile, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $21.83, while its potential upside is 215.01%. The results provided earlier shows that MannKind Corporation appears more favorable than Viking Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has stronger performance than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MannKind Corporation beats Viking Therapeutics Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.