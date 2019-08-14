MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|4.71
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
Demonstrates MannKind Corporation and Viking Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has MannKind Corporation and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-9.1%
|-8.9%
Volatility & Risk
MannKind Corporation is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.29 beta. In other hand, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.27 which is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 60.8 while its Quick Ratio is 60.8. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MannKind Corporation and Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
MannKind Corporation has a consensus price target of $3.33, and a 217.14% upside potential. Meanwhile, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $21.83, while its potential upside is 215.01%. The results provided earlier shows that MannKind Corporation appears more favorable than Viking Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MannKind Corporation
|-0.88%
|0%
|-23.81%
|-8.94%
|-23.81%
|5.66%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.47%
|-7.57%
|-1.91%
|-7.68%
|-21.93%
|0.52%
For the past year MannKind Corporation has stronger performance than Viking Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors MannKind Corporation beats Viking Therapeutics Inc.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
