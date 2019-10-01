MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Comparing side by side

Both MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|-0.15
|167.29M
|-0.41
|0.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|5
|0.00
|19.83M
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MannKind Corporation and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us MannKind Corporation and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MannKind Corporation
|13,801,666,529.16%
|0%
|0%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|385,048,543.69%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given MannKind Corporation and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
MannKind Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 140.00% and an $3 average target price.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. MannKind Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MannKind Corporation
|-0.88%
|0%
|-23.81%
|-8.94%
|-23.81%
|5.66%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
For the past year MannKind Corporation had bullish trend while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend.
Summary
MannKind Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
