MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Comparing side by side

Both MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 -0.15 167.29M -0.41 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 19.83M -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MannKind Corporation and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MannKind Corporation and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 13,801,666,529.16% 0% 0% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 385,048,543.69% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given MannKind Corporation and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 140.00% and an $3 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. MannKind Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year MannKind Corporation had bullish trend while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.