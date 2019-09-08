MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.28 N/A -0.41 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 215.90 N/A -1.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MannKind Corporation and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has MannKind Corporation and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of MannKind Corporation is $3, with potential upside of 143.90%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.6% are Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year MannKind Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.