MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 -0.15 167.29M -0.41 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 20 0.00 7.05M -0.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights MannKind Corporation and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of MannKind Corporation and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 13,801,666,529.16% 0% 0% Rafael Holdings Inc. 34,987,593.05% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 and its Quick Ratio is 15. Rafael Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of MannKind Corporation is $3, with potential upside of 140.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MannKind Corporation and Rafael Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 36.3%. MannKind Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year MannKind Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors MannKind Corporation beats Rafael Holdings Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.