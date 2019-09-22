MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:) Comparison side by side

Both MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.73 N/A -0.41 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MannKind Corporation and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MannKind Corporation and Prana Biotechnology Ltd’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 127.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MannKind Corporation and Prana Biotechnology Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 3.61%. 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats Prana Biotechnology Ltd on 6 of the 6 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.