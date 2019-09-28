MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Comparison side by side

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 -0.15 167.29M -0.41 0.00 NuCana plc 8 0.00 12.88M -0.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see MannKind Corporation and NuCana plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MannKind Corporation and NuCana plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 13,845,071,588.18% 0% 0% NuCana plc 152,787,663.11% 0% 0%

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, NuCana plc which has a 15 Current Ratio and a 15 Quick Ratio. NuCana plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given MannKind Corporation and NuCana plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00

MannKind Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 140.00% and an $3 average target price. NuCana plc on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 175.86% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that NuCana plc appears more favorable than MannKind Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.7% of NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 15.36% of NuCana plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year MannKind Corporation had bullish trend while NuCana plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors MannKind Corporation beats NuCana plc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.